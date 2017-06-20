White House says it retains right to ...

White House says it retains right to self-defense in Syria; Moscow warns Washington

4 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Smoke billows from buildings in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, yesterday, during an offensive by US-backed fighters to retake the Islamic State group bastion. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW: The White House said on Monday that coalition forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria retained the right to self-defense as Russia warned it viewed any planes flying in its area of operations as potential targets.

