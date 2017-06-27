'US warning of possible Syrian chemical attack is provocation'

Moscow, June 28 Russian lawmakers dismissed the US warning of a possible chemical attack by the regime of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad as a "provocation" aimed at justifying its own plan to strike the Syrian government forces. "Declaring the possibility of a new chemical attack in Syria, Washington may itself prepare a pre-emptive strike against government forces," said Konstantin Kosachov, head of the International Committee of the Russian Federation Council, the Upper House of Russian Parliament, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

