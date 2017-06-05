US, Russia discuss de-escalation zone...

US, Russia discuss de-escalation zone for southwest Syria - diplomats

AMMAN: The United States and Russia are quietly holding talks on creating a "de-escalation zone" in southwestern Syria, Western diplomats and regional officials said, but could face fierce opposition from Iran. The Russian and U.S. special envoys for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev and Michael Ratney, and other officials have met at least twice in the Jordanian capital Amman in the past two weeks and will talk again soon, the officials and diplomats said.

Chicago, IL

