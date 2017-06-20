US-led airstrikes kill 43 civilians i...

US-led airstrikes kill 43 civilians in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Damascus, June 3 At least 43 civilians were killed in US-led airstrikes that targeted a residential building in Syria's Raqqa city, officials said on Saturday. The airstrikes on Friday targeted the al-Jamili building in Raqqa and most of those killed were women and children, SANA news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr texasmoveit 121,927
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,624 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC