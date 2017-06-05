US downs pro-Syrian drone that fired ...

US downs pro-Syrian drone that fired at coalition forces - spokesman

WASHINGTON: The United States shot down a pro-Syrian government drone that fired towards U.S.-led coalition forces in Syria on Thursday, a U.S. military spokesman said, in a major escalation of tensions between Washington and troops supporting Damascus. The armed drone "hit dirt" and there were no injuries or damage done to the coalition patrol in southern Syria.

