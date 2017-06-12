US-designated terrorist claims he sur...

US-designated terrorist claims he survived suicide attack in Syria

16 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

Earlier today, Sheikh Abdallah Muhammad al Muhaysini and his social media team claimed via his Telegram channels that he survived a suicide attack after attending Friday prayers at a mosque in Idlib, Syria. An English-language post said that "one of the Khawarij," meaning an extremist, "blew himself up next to the car of" Muhaysini but he "is fine."

