UN Population Award Ceremony June 32, 2017 - Courtesy of UN Official Website
The survey also predicts that the number of persons over 60 will exceed 1 billion for the first time in 2018, children under 15 years make up about one quarter of the world's inhabitants and the world's population will reach 8 billion in 2033. In June 2017, the world's population stands at almost 7.6 billion, increasing at a rate of 1.1 percent annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC