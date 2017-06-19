UN Population Award Ceremony June 32,...

UN Population Award Ceremony June 32, 2017 - Courtesy of UN Official Website

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

The survey also predicts that the number of persons over 60 will exceed 1 billion for the first time in 2018, children under 15 years make up about one quarter of the world's inhabitants and the world's population will reach 8 billion in 2033. In June 2017, the world's population stands at almost 7.6 billion, increasing at a rate of 1.1 percent annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC