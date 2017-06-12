UN investigators: Syria 'de-escalation' has limited effects

This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, shows a civil defense worker carrying a child after airstrikes hit a school housing a number of displaced people, in the western part of the southern Daraa province of Syria, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. A U.N. investigative commission said Wednesday that the "de-escalation" agreement in Syria has reduced violence in only one of four zones included in the deal and has not led to greater humanitarian access.

