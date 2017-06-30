UN cites 'notable trend' of people re...

UN cites 'notable trend' of people returning home in Syria

Nearly a half-million people who were displaced within Syria by the war have returned to their homes, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday, pointing to a "notable trend of spontaneous returns" this year. UNHCR says aid agencies estimate that more than 440,000 internally displaced people and another 31,000 refugees who had fled abroad have returned home.

