U.S.-led airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Syria's Raqqa

U.S.-led airstrikes kill 17 civilians in Syria's Raqqa

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The U.S.-led anti-terror coalition has carried out 25 airstrikes on the city of Raqqa in northern Syria over the past 24 hours, killing at least 17 civilians, state news agency SANA reported on Friday. The airstrikes targeted residential areas in Raqqa, and in some of them the U.S. strikes used white phosphorus that is internationally prohibited, said SANA.

