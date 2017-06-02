U.S. hikes 'combat power' in Syria, w...

U.S. hikes 'combat power' in Syria, with eye on Iran-backed militia

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The U.S. military said on Thursday it had bolstered its "combat power" in southern Syria, warning that it viewed Iran-backed fighters in the area as a threat to nearby coalition troops fighting Islamic State. The remarks by a Baghdad-based spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State was the latest sign of tension in the region, where the United States has forces at the base around the Syrian town of At Tanf supporting local fighters.

Chicago, IL

