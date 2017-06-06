U.S.-backed Syrian force starts offen...

U.S.-backed Syrian force starts offensive to capture IS stronghold

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces began their offensive on the heartland of the Islamic State group in Raqqa city on Tuesday morning, a monitor group reported. Intense battles raged at dawn Tuesday between the U.S.-backed SDF and the IS militants on several fronts east and north of Raqqa, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

