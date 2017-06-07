U.S.-backed forces seize Raqqa ruins; U.N. sees 'dire' situation
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces , which includes Arab and Kurdish militias, on Tuesday declared the start of its offensive to seize the northern Syrian city from Islamic State, which overran it in 2014. With tens of thousands of people uprooted by the fighting, a U.N. official warned of a dire humanitarian situation, with shortages of food and fuel.
