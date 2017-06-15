U.S.-backed forces control 30 pct of ...

U.S.-backed forces control 30 pct of IS de-facto capital in Syria

42 min ago

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have taken control of 30 percent of Syria's northern city of Raqqa, the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group, a monitor group reported on Thursday. Intense battles have raged in Raqqa between the SDF and IS, following the collapse of a deal between the leaders of the local tribesmen and the IS, which was designed for allowing the IS fighters to leave Raqqa with their light weapons, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

