U.S.-backed forces control 30 pct of IS de-facto capital in Syria
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have taken control of 30 percent of Syria's northern city of Raqqa, the de-facto capital of the Islamic State group, a monitor group reported on Thursday. Intense battles have raged in Raqqa between the SDF and IS, following the collapse of a deal between the leaders of the local tribesmen and the IS, which was designed for allowing the IS fighters to leave Raqqa with their light weapons, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC