The Woman Who Vanished
The doc 'Letters From Baghdad,' narrated by Tilda Swinton, tells the story of Gertrude Bell, a British explorer who helped shape Iraq-only to be cruelly written out of history. The glow of celebrity surrounding T.E. Lawrence, aka Lawrence of Arabia , first brought to the public's attention by American journalist Lowell Thomas and later immortalized by Peter O'Toole in David Lean's feature film, has eclipsed all other British intelligence officials working in the region at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC