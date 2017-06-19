The US, Russia, and Iran are edging c...

The US, Russia, and Iran are edging closer to an all-out clash in Syria

12 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

This weekend, for the fourth time in a month, US-led coalition forces clashed with forces backing the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The incident - the downing of a Syrian army jet in northern Syria - is another lurch toward what could be a fight that draws powers like Iran as well as the US and Russia into a conflict spanning the region.

Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

