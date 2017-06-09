The Truth About US Involvement in Syria
Somewhere over the Atlantic, I've always suspected, there's a giant glass curtain through which Americans view the Middle East - through a glass darkly, perhaps - and which utterly distorts their vision. Even when they arrive in the region to chat to their "moderate" friends, the Sunni Muslim head-choppers, dictators and torturers who are now enlisting a mad American President in their alliance against Shia Muslims , the Western visitors do no more than mouth their propaganda and agree with Sunni Gulf plans to annihilate Iran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 7
|DENG
|121,930
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
