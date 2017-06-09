The Truth About US Involvement in Syria

Somewhere over the Atlantic, I've always suspected, there's a giant glass curtain through which Americans view the Middle East - through a glass darkly, perhaps - and which utterly distorts their vision. Even when they arrive in the region to chat to their "moderate" friends, the Sunni Muslim head-choppers, dictators and torturers who are now enlisting a mad American President in their alliance against Shia Muslims , the Western visitors do no more than mouth their propaganda and agree with Sunni Gulf plans to annihilate Iran.

