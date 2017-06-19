The Latest: Russia proposing foreign ...

The Latest: Russia proposing foreign monitors inside Syria

13 hrs ago

A senior Russian lawmaker says Russia is negotiating with two Central Asian nations about sending their troops to monitor a cease-fire in some areas of Syria. State-owned RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday quoted Vladimir Shamanov, head of the defense committee at the State Duma, as saying that Russia has asked Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, two former Soviet republics, to send their troops to Syria where Russia is backing President Bashar Assad.

