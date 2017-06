Syria's more confident Assad gives Eid prayers in Hama

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad delivered prayers for Islam's Eid al-Fitr holiday in Hama on Sunday, state media reported, in a rare trip outside Damascus and what seemed to be his first visit there since Syria's war began in 2011. Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with RIA Novosti and Sputnik in this handout picture provided by SANA on April 21, 2017, Syria.

