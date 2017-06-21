Syrians in war-torn Douma break Ramadan fast amid rubble
Residents in the rebel-held town of Douma, Syria, gathered on a war-torn street over the weekend to break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Hundreds of people sat down to eat at long banquet tables draped in red cloth and covered in an array of food - a rare moment of joy amid rubble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC