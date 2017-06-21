Syrians in war-torn Douma break Ramad...

Syrians in war-torn Douma break Ramadan fast amid rubble

Residents in the rebel-held town of Douma, Syria, gathered on a war-torn street over the weekend to break their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Hundreds of people sat down to eat at long banquet tables draped in red cloth and covered in an array of food - a rare moment of joy amid rubble.

