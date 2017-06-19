Syrian town breaks Ramadan fast with Iftar among rubble
Striking images have been shared online showing residents in the besieged town of Douma - a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus - taking part in an Iftar feast on a colourful table surrounded by grey destruction and rubble. The outdoor gathering for residents was organised by the Syrian Adaleh Foundation , founded in 2012 to aid affected areas in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|10 hr
|the truth hurts
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC