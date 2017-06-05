Syrian rebels say Syrian army plane d...

Syrian rebels say Syrian army plane downed east of Damascus

Read more: Reuters

Two Syrian rebels and a war monitor said a Syrian military plane had come down about 50 km east of Damascus on Monday in rebel-held territory near a frontline with government-held land. "We have brought down a Syrian jet in Tel Dakwa area in rural Damascus and we are searching for the pilot," Saad al Haj, spokesman for Western backed Jaish Osoud al Sharqiya rebel group, told Reuters.

