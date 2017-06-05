Syrian polio outbreak hits global effort to eradicate virus

A Syrian child receives a vaccination against polio during a campaign organised by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the rebel-held area of Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on Feb 22, 2015. GENEVA: A polio outbreak has been confirmed in an area of Syria partly held by Islamic State, the first re-emergence of the virus in Syria since 2014, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

