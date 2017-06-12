Syrian glassblowers create traditiona...

Syrian glassblowers create traditional glassware in Damascus

A Syrian glassblower shows the glassware he made at his workshop in Damascus, capital of Syria, on June 11, 2017. Using a technique developed first by Phoenicians some 2,000 years ago, the glass blowers shape the molten glass in an oven to create traditional glassware popular in Damascus.

Chicago, IL

