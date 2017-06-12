Syria: UN disarmament chief reports progress in destroying chemical weapons facilities
Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria. UN Photo/Kim Haughton 15 June 2017 – The United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, reported to the Security Council that "some progress" has been made over the past month in the implementation of its 2013 resolution on the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC