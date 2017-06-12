Syria: UN disarmament chief reports progress in destroying chemical weapons facilities

Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria. UN Photo/Kim Haughton 15 June 2017 – The United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, reported to the Security Council that "some progress" has been made over the past month in the implementation of its 2013 resolution on the elimination of chemical weapons in Syria.

