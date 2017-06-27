Syria took US chemical attack warning...

Syria took US chemical attack warning seriously - Mattis

Syria's government appears to have taken a US warning not to launch a chemical weapons attack seriously, Defence Secretary James Mattis says. The White House said similar activities had been seen at an airbase before the nerve agent Sarin was allegedly dropped on rebel-held Khan Sheikhoun in April.

Chicago, IL

