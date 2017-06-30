Syria attack: What is sarin gas?
Sarin gas was used in an attack on civilians in Idlib, Syria, in April, killing more than 90 people, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed today. The deadly nerve agent has only been used a handful of times in history, including attacks in Japan in the mid-1990s and during the The OPCW also found that hexamine, "a known component of the Syrian regime's stockpiles", was contained in samples taken from the scene, says The Guardian .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC