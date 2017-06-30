Syria attack: What is sarin gas?

Sarin gas was used in an attack on civilians in Idlib, Syria, in April, killing more than 90 people, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed today. The deadly nerve agent has only been used a handful of times in history, including attacks in Japan in the mid-1990s and during the The OPCW also found that hexamine, "a known component of the Syrian regime's stockpiles", was contained in samples taken from the scene, says The Guardian .

