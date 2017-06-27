Syria-Armenia Flights Restored

12 hrs ago Read more: Armenian Liberty

A Syrian commercial jet arrived in Yerevan from Damascus on Wednesday, marking the official restoration of regular flights between Armenia and Syria that were halted four years ago. The plane belonging to Cham Wings Airlines, a private Syrian carrier, landed at the Zvartnots international airport with more than 100 passengers, most of them Syrians of Armenian descent, on board.

Chicago, IL

