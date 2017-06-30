Syria: advances by regime forces
Here is a recap of the gains by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad: On April 30, 2013, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah says the powerful group's fighters are aiding troops in Syria to combat the anti-Assad rebellion. His troops first begin seizing territory in Syria's Qusayr region close to the Lebanese border and Sayyida Zeinab near Damascus, site of a shrine which is revered by Shiites around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 27
|DENG
|121,929
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC