Syria: advances by regime forces

Here is a recap of the gains by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad: On April 30, 2013, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah says the powerful group's fighters are aiding troops in Syria to combat the anti-Assad rebellion. His troops first begin seizing territory in Syria's Qusayr region close to the Lebanese border and Sayyida Zeinab near Damascus, site of a shrine which is revered by Shiites around the world.

