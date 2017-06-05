State Of The City reports: Ex ambassador Peter Ford: illegal British...

State Of The City reports: Ex ambassa...

Second hour: Investigative reports: London Bridge terror attacks: ISIS claims on attacks - Rita Katz's SITE and Amaq News Agency - NATO backed terrorism; Charles Shoebridge - can MI5 be trusted as they keep getting it wrong - no accountability for security services; SIS recruiter who radicalised London Bridge attackers was protected by MI5 article by Nafeez Ahmed - MI5 leaning on police not to investigate people - past MI5 Islamist informers e.g. Abu Hamza - 7/7 bombings - London Bridge attackers members of Al Majaharoon; London attacker Khuram Butt 'cautioned by police over extremist behaviour' six months before rampage ; Westminster Bridge attack; PETER OBORNE: Why MI6 must share the blame for the jihadis in our midst .

