Spotlight: Erdogan's latest threat re...

Spotlight: Erdogan's latest threat read as consent to Kurdish territory in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent threat of responding militarily to any attack from northern Syria actually means a tacit approval of Kurdish fighters' control over the area, though such an eventuality is widely seen as a national security threat to Turkey, analysts said. The presidential remarks confirmed that unless attacked, Ankara would not target the Kurdish militia forces, known as the People's Protection Units , who have carved out three autonomous cantons in Syria's north over the years, Cahit Armagan Dilek, director of the 21st Century Turkey Institute, told Xinhua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 16 hr DENG 121,930
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC