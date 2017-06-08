Spotlight: Erdogan's latest threat read as consent to Kurdish territory in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent threat of responding militarily to any attack from northern Syria actually means a tacit approval of Kurdish fighters' control over the area, though such an eventuality is widely seen as a national security threat to Turkey, analysts said. The presidential remarks confirmed that unless attacked, Ankara would not target the Kurdish militia forces, known as the People's Protection Units , who have carved out three autonomous cantons in Syria's north over the years, Cahit Armagan Dilek, director of the 21st Century Turkey Institute, told Xinhua.

