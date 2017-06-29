Sarin Identifed As Chemical Used In Attack That Killed 90 Syrian Civilians
A Syrian child receives treatment at a hospital in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib Province, following an attack on April 4, 2017. An investigation by the UN's chemical weapons watchdog has concluded that the deadly nerve gas sarin was used in an April 4 attack in Syria that left more than 90 people dead, United Nations diplomats said on June 29. U.S. envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the report "confirms what we already knew: chemical weapons were used against the Syrian people.
