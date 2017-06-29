Russians Alarmed, Washington Befuddle...

Russians Alarmed, Washington Befuddled by White House Threat to Syria

The unusual statement from the "White House" on Monday, saying that there were indications that the Syrian regime was preparing to use poison gas, has provoked much head-scratching both inside the Trump administration and around the world. Why would the "White House" say this? Is it preparing the way for another missile strike on a Syrian military target? Why? Who? It is sort of like a sordid murder in a pulp mystery novel.

