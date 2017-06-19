Russian warships fire missiles at ISIS targets in Syria
"From the eastern part of the Mediterranean, the frigates 'Admiral Essen,' 'Admiral Grigorovich' and the submarine 'Krasnodar' of the Russian Navy fired six cruise missiles 'Caliber' on the ISIS targets in Syria. Submarine "Krasnodar" carried out launches of cruise missiles from an underwater position," the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted to state news agency RIA Command points and weapon and ammunition of ISIS were destroyed in Hama province of Syria, according to the state news agency.
