Russian Foreign Minister calls on U.S. to respect Syria's integrity- agencies

Russian Foreign Minister calls on U.S. to respect Syria's integrity

The United States should respect Syria's territorial integrity and refrain from unilateral actions in this country, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday. Lavrov made his remarks after a U.S. warplane shot down a Syrian army jet on Sunday in the southern Raqqa countryside, with Washington saying the jet had dropped bombs near U.S.-backed forces and Damascus saying the plane was downed while flying a mission against Islamic State militants.

