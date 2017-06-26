Russia accuses U.S. of avoiding airstrikes targeting Syrian al Qaeda affiliate

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Lavrov said Washington was implementing a "double standard" for its counterterrorism operations in Syria , allowing groups like Jabhat Fateh al-Sham - the rebranded al Qaeda cell formerly known as Jahbat al Nusra or Nusra Front - to run roughshod over Russian-backed Assad forces on the ground in the country. "I have already said that we have the full impression, based on the experience of fighting terrorism in Syria , that the so-called Jabhat al-Nusra, or whatever it is called now, is always spared by the U.S.-led coalition forces and other states which cooperate with it," Mr. Lavrov said during a briefing in Moscow Monday.

