Refugee who died in Grenfell Tower blaze braved 'terrible journey' to reach London

Mohammad Al-Hajali, the Syrian refugee who died in Grenfell Tower in Wednesday's massive West London blaze, made a perilous journey three years ago to escape the Syrian civil war and reach the U.K, according to a friend of his family. Al-Hajali, 23, was the first victim of the horrific blaze to be formally identified by authorities.

