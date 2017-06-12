Putin's Fury: Russian bombers Annihilate nearly 200 Isis terro...
Russian bombers launched a massive firestorm on the death cult killing two top jihadi commanders along with at least 180 fighters near the strategic city of Deir ez-Zor. Putin's pilots launched the raid after recon drones discovered an army of ISIS fighters preparing to attack the city held by Syrian forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC