Putin: Syria chemical attack was provocation against Assad
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 25
|DENG
|121,924
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May 17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|Apr '17
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC