Parents of Austin Tice, Held Hostage in Syria, Say He Is Alive

The parents of Austin Tice, the journalist and former Marine from Texas who was abducted in Syria in August 2012, said on Wednesday that they had reason to believe that their son was alive. "We wouldn't be sitting here talking to you if we didn't - weren't completely positive that Austin's going to come home safely," his father, Marc Tice, told Lester Holt in an interview on "NBC Nightly News."

