Our Rush to War in Syria
AntiWar.com June 21 2017 Our Rush to War in Syria It's a disaster in the making by Justin Raimondo Posted on June 21, 2017 The downing of a Syrian fighter jet by the United States – and, more recently, of an Iranian drone – augurs a confrontation that could take us down the road to World War III. The US media is echoing the Pentagon's explanation, which is that the Syrian jet bombed units of the US-supported Syrian Democratic Forces around the town of Tanf.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|May '17
|James
|1
|Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|3
|US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ...
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|46
|US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger...
|Apr '17
|spocko
|65
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Apr '17
|misbehaved
|4
