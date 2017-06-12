Opposition activists: Syria intensifi...

Opposition activists: Syria intensifies attacks on Daraa

Syrian opposition activists say government forces have intensified their bombardment of the contested city of Daraa, which connects Damascus to the Jordanian border. The activist-run Nabaa Media outlet has released footage it says is of government forces using what appears to be napalm-like weapons on built up areas.

