Next round of Astana Syria peace talks set for mid-June

A fresh round of Syrian peace talks is scheduled for mid-June in the Kazakh capital, Syria's envoy to Moscow said Saturday, with sponsors Russia, Iran and Turkey aiming to bolster safe zones in the country. Ambassador Riyad Haddad told Russia's state-run RIA Novosti agency that Damascus had "received an invitation to participate in talks in Astana, to take place on 12-13 of this month."

