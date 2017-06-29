News Analysis: U.S. brings up chemical attack issue to quell Syrian army progress
The United States has brought up the chemical weapons issue in Syria , by suggesting that the Syrian government forces are up to launch a chemical attack against rebels, warning retribution against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad. White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that the United States had detected evidence of preparations for a chemical attack, similar to the preparations that occurred before an attack in April when the U.S. accused the government forces of carrying out a chemical attack against the Khan Sheikhoun town in Idlib.
