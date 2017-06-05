New photo emerges of boy who became symbol of Aleppo's suffering

The image of Omran is the first one seen publicly since the picture of him bloodied and dusty in the back of an ambulance in Aleppo went viral after he was rescued from a destroyed building in the besieged city's Qaterji neighborhood following an airstrike. Omran's family never fled the city after the attack and ABC News is told they remain loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

