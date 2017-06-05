New photo emerges of boy who became s...

New photo emerges of boy who became symbol of Aleppo's suffering

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

The image of Omran is the first one seen publicly since the picture of him bloodied and dusty in the back of an ambulance in Aleppo went viral after he was rescued from a destroyed building in the besieged city's Qaterji neighborhood following an airstrike. Omran's family never fled the city after the attack and ABC News is told they remain loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 2 hr Mike 121,929
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May 17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC