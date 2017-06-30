Nearly half a million Syrians have re...

Nearly half a million Syrians have returned home this year: UNHCR

Read more: Reuters

Nearly half a million Syrians have returned to their homes so far this year, including 440,000 internally displaced people and more than 31,000 returning from neighboring countries, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday.. Most returned to Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Damascus, it said, on the view that security had improved in parts of the country.

