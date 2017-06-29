Mock chemical attack being planned in Syria: Russia

Moscow, June 30 Russia said it had information that a staged mock-up of a chemical attack in Syria was being planned as a provocation in order to put the blame on that county's President. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer had on Monday warned of potential preparations to carry out a new chemical weapons attack by the government of President Bashar al-Assad and warned that Syrian armed forces would pay a heavy price if an poisonous offensive was unleashed.

