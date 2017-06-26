Military Strikes Target ISIS Terroris...

Military Strikes Target ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

15 hrs ago

U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, three strikes destroyed six ISIS oil storage tanks, four ISIS pump jacks and two ISIS facilities.

