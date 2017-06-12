Military Strikes Continue Against ISI...

Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Near Abu Kamal, three strikes engaged an ISIS tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS oil tanks and two ISIS oil trucks. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, five strikes destroyed seven ISIS oil trucks, four ISIS oil tanks, a front-end loader, an ISIS oil pump and an ISIS wellhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ... May '17 James 1
News Syria's chemical program: Rubio 'gravely concer... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 3
News US, Russia trade claims on chemical weapons in ... Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 46
News US strike on Syria is widely praised, but anger... Apr '17 spocko 65
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon Apr '17 misbehaved 4
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... Apr '17 Swedenforever of ... 31
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC