Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria and Iraq

U.S. and coalition military forces continued to attack the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria yesterday, conducting 34 strikes consisting of 70 engagements, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials reported today. -- Near Dayr Az Zawr, eight strikes destroyed 23 ISIS oil tanks, three ISIS separation tanks, two ISIS well heads, an ISIS-held building and an ISIS refinery.

